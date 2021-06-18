The mother of a 40-year-old woman, Joyce Efia Amankwa who died in a bullion van robbery attack, has mourned her untimely death

Joyce Efia Amankwa was killed by a stray bullet from the gunmen who attacked the bullion van transporting money on Monday, June 14

The deceased's mother has said her daughter was a generous woman

When gunmen attacked a bullion van at Jamestown in Accra on Monday, June 14, 2021, General Constable Emmanuel Osei and Joyce Efia Amankwa, 40, died from gunshots.

Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb on Wednesday when the family of the deceased had gathered to mourn their lost relative, the mother of Joyce Efia Amankwa recounted how her daughter got struck by a stray bullet leading to her death.

The deceased's mother explained that her daughter who sells in front of her son's house where the bullion van was attacked, had gone to her room to pick up sachet water and a bottle of energy drink for a customer before the attack.

''My daughter works here (in front of her brother's house). She's not a bad person. She sells here and has no problem with anyone. Even when people come and say they have no money, she sometimes gives in to them on credit. She's not a useless person; she has been to school.

''She went into the house to get me an energy drink and got hit in the head by a stray bullet on her way back with the drink. They killed my daughter,'' she said in tears.

YEN News earlier reported the husband of Joyce Amankwa says he has forgiven the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Recounting what his wife's untimely death meant to him in a recent interview, Gamali Appau, the widower, said he has forgiven the killers.

''I don't have anything to say. I've lost something dear and that is the only thing I can say. No amount of talking can bring back my wife,'' he told Ghanaweb.

Meanwhile, the Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service on Wednesday, June 16, visited the family of Joyce Amamkwa to commiserate with them over their loss, reports Ghanaweb.

The family of the deceased during the interaction with the police delegation led by the Greater Accra Regional Commander, DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom, appealed to the police for the immediate release of the body so they can go ahead and bury her.

The police on their part assured the family of their efforts to expedite their investigations into the case and donated an undisclosed cash sum, drinks, and water to them.

