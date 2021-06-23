Rapper Amerado has disclosed that he is in a relationship with a woman

He, however, said he wants his fans to focus on his music because no one knows tomorrow, saying he may end up dating Delay

Amerado sat for an interview with Delay on The Delay Show to speak about his music career

Ghanaian rapper, Amerado, known in real life as Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, has disclosed he is in a relationship as he opened up about his music career on The Delay Show.

The fast-rising lyricist, who shot into the limelight following the release of his smash single I Am, admitted that he is not single.

Amerado was speaking in an interview with Delay on the yet-to-be aired programme about his music when he declined to focus on his love life.

''Yes, I have a girlfriend but for now, I don't want to disturb my fans with issues about my love life. I want their attention to be on my music,'' he told Delay on The Delay Show.

Although he indicated that he is positive his relationship with his girlfriend would work, he said: ''No one knows tomorrow''.

Amerado suggested that he may end up being in a romantic relationship with Delay, saying age does not matter when she raised issues about their age difference and the effects of ageism.

