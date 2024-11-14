The Black Stars of Ghana have been handed a huge boost ahead of their game against Angola on Friday

The West Africans are still in the hunt for a place in the Africa Cup of Nations after Sudan lost to Niger on Thursday

A win for Ghana in the final two matches and a defeat to Sudan in their match against Angola guarantees the Black Stars AFCON qualification

The players of the Black Stars are eager to end their winless run in the Africa Cup of Nations following news of Sudan's defeat.

The North Africans suffered a 4-0 defeat to Niger in their penultimate game of Group F, handing a lifeline to the Black Stars ahead of their game against Angola.

The Black Stars kept an eye on the game between the Sudan and Niger, knowing a point for the Falcons would have ended their AFCON dreams.

However, Ghana now heads into the match on Friday with a newfound motivation against the already-qualified Angola, per ESPN.

A win will lift Ghana to third on the table, just a point behind Sudan, ahead of the final round of games.

Sudan will welcome Angola while the Black Stars face Niger in Accra.

Otto Addo breaths a sigh of relief

Under-pressure coach Otto Addo can finally breathe a sigh of relief, although qualification is not entirely in the hands of Ghana.

It would have been heartbreaking for the team to go into the match against Angola knowing their fate had already been sealed.

Addo, whose preparations towards the game were hampered by the withdrawal of eight players, would go into the game urging the team available to fight for all three points.

Despite the absence of several top players, the Black Stars have a fine blend of experience and youthful exuberance, and a good mix could result in a win on the road, as reported by My Joy Online.

To qualify, the Black Stars need to win their final two matches and hope Angola beats Sudan in the final game.

Niger thumps Sudan in AFCON qualifier

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations have been handed a huge boost after Niger thumped Sudan to keep Group F wide open.

The Black Stars are currently in Luanda, preparing for their penultimate game in the group against Angola.

Sudan needed a draw in Lomé to end Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the competition, but the defeat to Niger means the Menas also have a chance of making it to Morocco 2025.

