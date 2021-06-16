A Nigerian lady has celebrated getting her master's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in flying fashion

Celebrating her success, she recounted how she combined her full-time job and pregnancy with academic work

The lady who had started hustling before she turned 8 said she travelled to school 16 hours every two weeks

A Nigerian lady has celebrated her latest academic achievement in grand style.

The woman named Bridget C. Ujah-Ogbuagu announced on LinkedIn that she had just got her master's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Bridget said she started hustling before she was 8 years old Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Bridget C. Ujah-Ogbuagu

Source: UGC

In a celebratory mood, she recounted her humble beginning. According to Bridget, she had to hustle as early as age 7 and completed her primary and secondary education in one of the poorest schools in the community.

Yet, she emerged the second-best when she did her undergraduate program.

Challenges on the road to getting a wonderful master's degree

Bridget explained that her journey to becoming a master's holder wasn't in any way rosy.

She recalled how she juggled her full-time job and pregnancy with meeting up with academic demands.

The hard-working lady would travel 16 hours every two weeks to school.

Showcasing her second class honours result, Bridget said it is a testament to the fact that anything is possible once one sets his/her mind to it.

Reacting to her story, Arekam Sunday said:

"Bravo! Mrs Bridget. This is inspiration and a great motivation . Thank you ma for paying those prizes."

Ifeatu Ikedi commented:

"Like Napoleon Hill said in his book " Think and grow rich", A winner never quit, and a quitter never win. That's a simple logic, if you want to win you must not give up!!!

"Congratulations to you Bridget for being an encouragement to others, and more so for being a Super lioness. Graduating from the lion's den is not a child's play."

Dr Ignatius Ezeani wrote:

"Really proud of you Sis. Your drive is out of this world. Please keep it up and continue to inspire the young ones."

Source: Yen