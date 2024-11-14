Players of the Black Stars have donated to children with special needs in Accra ahead of their trip to Luanda

The Black Stars of Ghana will face Angola on Friday in the penultimate game of Group F of the qualifiers

The former African champions desperately needs a win to give their qualification chances a boost

The Black Stars of Ghana have donated to the Dworwulu Special School before their departure to Luanda for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.

The team led by captain Jordan Ayew visited the school, which caters for children with special needs, to donate food items, water and an undisclosed amount of money to the institution.

The players also spent time with the kids as they engaged them in a friendly moment.

'’On behalf of the Ghana Football Association, the Black Stars Technical team and my colleagues, we came here to spend time with you (inmates) and to offer our little support to you as part of our contribution to your growth,’’ Ayew said, as quoted by the FA's official website.

‘’For us, we believe that lending a hand of support is divine and a virtue that we all need to develop to help the underprivileged in society. We have been making a lot of donations and visitations before games but today, we thought it wise to come over here and support you," he added.

‘’We seek your prayers and support going into our crucial game against Angola on Friday."

Ghana will face Angola on Friday in the penultimate game of Group F, per ESPN.

Black Stars arrive in Luanda

The Black Stars have arrived in Luanda, the Angolan capital, for their AFCON qualifier against the Palancas Negras.

The team will hold a mandatory training session the the Estadio 11 de Novembro to wrap up preparations for the game on Friday evening.

Ghana needs to beat Angola to keep their qualification hopes alive after Niger defeated Sudan on Thursday.

Niger wallop Sudan in Togo

