Photo Showing Bride Price List With Over GHC14k Total Sum Stirs Reactions

A marriage list with many items and various prices has got people reacting to how expensive it is

With GHC4,000 bride price, the groom would have to pay for things like a knife, meat, palm oil, and other items

Social media users were divided over the importance of creating a long list that will financially weigh a prospective husband down

A photo showing the things needed for traditional marriage and their prices have caused massive reactions on social media.

Many people reacted to the list shared by Yabaleft on Instagram. They said they would rather cancel the whole marriage ceremony than pay such a huge amount.

On the said list totalling over N1.1 million, N300,000 is the bride price. Meat for both father and mother inlaws cost N20,000 each.

A tag called "identifying with the father-inlaw" would cost the groom the sum of N20,000. The same amount applies in the section for mother-in-law.

Items on the mother-in-law section are up to 16 while the father's section has 11 items. It should, however, be noted that YEN.com.gh could not verify the source of the photo at the time of writing this report.

See the full list below:

Below are some of the reactions:

_ladyy_tee asked:

"17 bags of salt for what?"

myinvestigathor said:

"Quick question, do you give them the price of the item cash? Or do you go and buy the items yourself, cos some items there have their prices very very highly padded. Knife, chair, table, wheelbarrow, Maggi, so many items in fact. These family are Ndi Highway."

sunommi said:

"Bro they literally spent more money raising the girl your about to get married and spend the rest of your life with. if you don’t appreciate that, walk tf out."

baddestdjtimmy said:

"Poverty where de try disguise. If you want to open a supermarket just say so."

nanachey11 said:

"Una for tell me say mother in-law wan start to run provision shop na."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a disheartened Igbo man took to social media to express his displeasure at the nature of the marriage list his in-law had given him.

The Imo state indigene, in a Facebook post, said he had out of surprise questioned if the list was authentic.

He went on to ask his Facebook friends whether or not he should go on with the marriage plans. Sharing photos of the list, he wrote:

"See list that i collected yesterday from my inlaw house I was like is this for real please Do I still continue or stop please ehime mbano people why."

