A bride and mother seized attention during her wedding ceremony as they took to the centre floor to show their moves

During their performance, people joined and started spraying them hard currencies to appreciate the duo

Many people who watched the video said that they would love to do the same thing on their daughters' wedding day

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A video has captured the sweet moment a mother joined her daughter on the dance floor as they both showed off their moves.

In a clip shot by @maxwelljennings, the mother walked gently to the centre of the wedding reception venue as she eased into dancing.

The bride and mother had a happy moment on the dance floor. Photo source: @maxwelljennings

Source: UGC

It rained dollars

The bride, Lilllian London and her mum matched each other's moves as people gathered around them. Seconds after, a man walked towards them and sprayed dollars.

At this time, more people came to the dancefloor to join the duo. The video makes for a delightful watch.

See the clip below:

They were ready

As of the time of writing this report, the video has over 90,000 views with hundreds of comments. Below are some of their reactions:

rachealoflife said:

"That’s so me mehn on my daughter’s wedding by God’s grace, so beautiful to watch."

iam_mrsyeboah said:

"Me at my daughters wedding in 2050."

noel_rosee said:

"This make me so happy, awww so beautiful."

itskerenkezia_ said:

"She came ready. My daughter's wedding day, the dance floor we dey there."

immaculatenancy1 wondered:

"Are those money dollars or naira..Am not seeing well ooo."

Meanwhile, a popular Instagram queen has got social media buzzing after twerking on her husband at their wedding ceremony

In the video, Jane proved she is indeed the twerking queen as she sat on her husband to display serious dance skills

Fans and social media users, after watching the video, expressed their admiration for Jane and her husband

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen Newspaper