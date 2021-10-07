American-Swiss singer Tina Turner has sold her life’s work for a whopping sum to monumental music house BMG

Reports claim BMG must have paid over $50 million for Tina’s music, however, the exact figure has not been disclosed

Tina feels confident with her choice and believes BMG will take good care of her music; it was not an easy decision to make

Queen of rock 'n roll Tina Turner has bowed out, selling the rights to her music for a reported whopping $50 million-plus!

Tina Turner sold the rights to her music catalogue, including hits like 'The Best' and 'Nutbush City Limits', to music publishing company BMG. Image: @tinaturner

Music company BMG were the lucky ones to have bagged this awesome deal, now owning the rights to hits like What's Love Got to Do With It, The Best and Nutbush City Limits, reported BBC.

Music industry experts have estimated that Tina’s music is worth over $50 million, as reported by specialist publication Music Business Worldwide. Turner gave a statement, expressing her confidence in BMG to keep her music safe and held to the highest degree.

"Like any artist, the protection of my life's work, my musical inheritance, is something personal. I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music, my work is in professional and reliable hands,” expressed Turner.

81-Year-old Turner is a name that not many do not know. She is an iconic pop music legend whose legacy is likely to live on many lifetimes after her own. Tina will be honoured (for a second time) in the widely known Rock & Roll Hall of Fame come the end of October.

