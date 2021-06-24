A small franchise made up of KNUST students and graduates has invented a new device called the Smart Panic Button

The Smart Panic Button, when pushed by a victim of an emergency, sends SMS, email as well as live footage of the incident to police

Stephen Boakye Frimpong and Jesse Anim represented Tech Device Hub Limited and demonstrated how the product works

Jesse Anim, the head of IT at Tech Device Hub Limited, and Stephen Boakye Frimpong, CEO of Tech Device Hub Limited, have unveiled a new device their start-up just produced.

According to the CEO who spoke to Joy News, their small franchise is made up of both graduates and undergraduate students of Tech Device Hub and its mission is to provide technological solutions to everyday problems.

The new device called Smart Panic Button is able to record emergency scenes when pushed, sends the footage directly to a police email address, and also sends an SMS with the exact location of the incident to the police.

See a demonstration of the product below:

This, according to the CEO, eliminates the suspicion by armed robbers that a victim is about to reach out to their phones and contact the police.

He explained that when the button is pushed, it makes absolutely no sound and the armed robber would be unable to tell that the police have been alerted by the victim.

"Given a situation where there is moving car, like the bullion van robbery, when the button is pushed, it gives the police a live location and there are cameras that record the inside and outside of the car and sends to the same email address," Stephen Boakye Frimpong concluded.

KNUST graduates invent device that silently records emergencies & sends to police Credit: JoyNews

In another interesting report, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Junior, the CEO of Kantanka Group as well as Kantanka Automobiles has asserted that his franchise can build complete bullion vans within 5-7 weeks.

This comes weeks after a robbery attack took place on a bullion van at Korle Bu, in which the police officer in charge was shot and killed on the spot, sparking calls for bulletproof vans to be used instead.

Speaking in an interview with TV3 Ghana, Kwadwo Safo indicated that a lot goes into the production of bullion vans and five to seven weeks is enough time for him to get the job done.

Source: Yen