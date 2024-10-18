John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress presidential candidate has expressed optimism about the party's prospects at the 2024 polls

He said the recent change in parliament's composition and the new Majority caucus prove that God was answering their request

He urged party folk not to become complacent but isntead work togbether to reap the utmost benefit on December 7

The National Democratic Congress presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, has described the Speaker’s declaration of four parliamentary seats vacant as historic.

He said the declaration which now positions the NDC as the majority side in parliament was a sign of good things to come in the December 7 elections and for the entire country.

John Mahama says the recent parliamentary victory is a sign from God about better things to come.

He expressed optimism about the party now holding the most number of seats in parliament.

According to Mahama, the majority status was God’s sign to spearhead the party into a landslide victory in the December 7 elections.

“Even before we have cast one single ballot, the NDC has become the majority,” he told party faithful on his campaign trail.

He said while God has landed them such a massive victory, the party cannot rest on its oars and lose the status it has been given.

He said party supporters must increase their campaign efforts to ensure that the NDC wins a one-touch victory in the upcoming elections.

John Mahama stressed that Ghana needs change and to be able to deliver the said change, the NDC must secure an overwhelming number of seats in parliament.

“And there is absolutely no doubt in my mind that NDC is winning the 2024 elections," he said.

Ato Forson embraces parliamentary change

YEN.com.gh reported that the now-Majority leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, on the other hand stated that the will of Ghanaians has only now been affirmed by Parliament.

According to him, Ghanaians had originally voted for an NDC majority and that would have been the case from the start of the 8th parliament had the NPP not succeeded at subverting the will of the people.

He said with the people’s will now finally reflected, the NDC will effectively and aggressively pursue the interests of Ghanaians.

“Today, we have the working majority, and we will begin the process to reset our country,” he said.

Dr Ato Forson said by Tuesday, the NDC will officially transition to the majority side and initiate the process of electing a new Second Deputy Speaker as well as takeover control of key parliamentary committees.

