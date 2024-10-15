A video of a young Ghanaian man expressing support for Salifu Amoako and his family has gone viral

He stated that the accident caused by the prophet's son was not done on purpose, as it could have happened to anyone

Many people who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the comment by the protege of the prophet

A protege of embattled Ghanaian Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako has gone public about a recent accident that claimed two lives at East Legon in Accra.

Taken to Facebook, Daniel Seer General first expressed solidarity with Salifu Amoako, assuring him of his unflinching support in what he termed trying times.

"Daddy, I stand with you in your hard times and trials, be strong.The Lord shall see you through, the Lord shall see us through this hard times T.his one too shall pass the Bishop Salifu Amoako," he said.

He also rubbished calls by some calling for Salifu Amoako's son to be arrested, saying that the accident was not caused on purpose.

"My younger brother did not do it on purpose. This can happen to everybody. Please let us be careful when commenting on this issue," he stated.

He concluded by urging Ghanaians to remember Salifu Amoako and his family in prayer.

At the time, the video had raked in over 27 likes and six comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians support the preacher

Social media users who took to the comments section expressed support for Salifu Amoako and his family.

Apostle Bernard Agyei Yeboah commented:

"We stand with him in the spirit."

Bright K. Afrifa replied:

"God knows better SEER."

Agya Akwankyere added:

"It's well SEER."

Lawyer speaks on Salifu's Amoako son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yudah Brown, a Ghanaian lawyer, commented on a legal perspective regarding the fatal East Legon accident caused by the young son of Salifu Amoako.

According to Yudah Brown, the law favours and treats minors, especially in matters of the nature

He explained that blame can be shifted from the child to the parent, and the family of the victims can also sue the Salifu Amoako family for 'loss of life expectancy'.

