West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus has pleaded with fans of the Black Stars to keep supporting the team

The former African champions have had a poor run in the AFCON qualifiers and look set to miss the tournament in Morocco

Ghana will next face leaders Angola, who have qualified for the tournament, before engaging Niger in the final match

Stand-in captain of the Black Stars, Mohammed Kudus, has urged Ghanaians to support the national team despite the defeat to Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The West African giants are on the verge of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after their 2-0 loss to the Falcons of Sudan last Tuesday.

With two games remaining in the AFCON qualifiers, the Black Stars sit third in Group F without a win.

Meanwhile, Angola, the group leaders have sealed their spot in the tournament while Sudan needs just a win to reach the finals.

Kudus, who led Ghana in the last two matches took responsibility as captain but urges fans of the national team to not give up on the Black Stars.

“We urge all fans to stand by us during this challenging period. Your encouragement and faith in us will fuel our determination to succeed. We will not give up. We look forward to redeeming ourselves in the upcoming matches,” Kudus posted on Instagram.

Ghana will next face Angola in Luanda before wrapping up the qualifiers with a home game against Niger in November.

Ghana switch attention to World Cup qualifiers

The four-time African champions will now switch their attention to the World Cup qualifiers next year with their AFCON hopes dented by Sudan.

Ghana sits second in their group in the World Cup qualifiers, with nine points, same as leaders Comoros after four matches, per BBC.

The Black Stars chances of returning to the World Cup remains bright and the technical team will be looking at securing a spot in the USA, Mexico and Canada in 2026.

Mohammed Kudus apologises to Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has apologised to Ghanaians after the Black Stars' stuttering display against Sudan in the two-legged AFCON qualifiers in October.

The four-time African champions are on the verge of missing the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after picking just a point in two matches against the North Africans.

Sudan, led by Ghana legend Kwesi Appiah, held the Black Stars to a goalless draw in Accra before defeating them 2-0 at the Martyrs February Stadium in Libya.

