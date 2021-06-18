COP Nathan Kofi Boakye has boldly declared that the armed robbers in Monday’s bullion van robbery will soon be arrested

According to him, they can run but cannot hide

He however encouraged new police recruits to try their possible best to get information regarding the death of one of their own

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Former Ashanti regional police commander, Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye has boldly declared that the armed robbers in Monday’s bullion van robbery will soon be arrested.

In a report filed by 3news.com, according to him, those who took part in the killing of the young police officer who was providing security to a bullion van transporting cash would soon be apprehended.

We will catch you; you can run but cannot hide – Kofi Boakye warns bullion van robbers Photo credit: ghafla.com

Source: UGC

“I want to emphasise to the nation that very, very, very soon all those involved in this bullion robbery and especially those who committed it, they will be arrested very soon.

They can run and run and run but they cannot hide,” he said.

COP Kofi Boakye gave the assurance on Friday, June 18 during the passing out ceremony of 320 new recruits in the Ashanti Region at the Regional Police Training School in Kumasi.

He however encouraged the new recruits to try their possible best to get information regarding the death of one of their own.

Kofi Boakye added that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has put in “innovative” strategies to help combat the menace that currently confronts the nation.

Ghana is safer than other countries

Meanwhile, minister for the interior, Ambrose Dery, has rejected claims being made by Ghanaians that the country is no more a safe haven for people.

In a report filed by CitiNews, according to him, when you visit the neighboring countries and see what is happening there, Ghanaians will realise they are not in the same league when it comes to crime.

In his reaction to the recent robbery attack on the bullion van at Korle-Bu, Ambrose Dery said the government has not lost the fight against crime in the country.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen.com.gh