The National Democratic Congress has rubbished the Electoral Commission's decision to disqualify the NDC Amenfi Central parliamentary candidate, Joana Cudjoe

The EC said it disqualified Joana Cudjoe due to an interlocutory injunction restraining it from recognising her candidacy

But NDC's Edudzi Tamakloe argues that the said interlocutory injunction does not apply following thelegal challenge and the EC knows it

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Head of Legal Affairs, Edudzie Tamakloe, said the Electoral Commission’s decision to disqualify the party’s Amenfi Central Parliamentary candidate is mischievous and disingenuous.

He said the basis of the disqualification is startling as the EC was a party to the injunction suit filed at the Sekondi High Court and is very well aware of what transpired in court.

NDC Legal Affairs Head Edudzi Tamakloe says the ECs' disqualification of Joana Cudjoe is disingenuous.

He told Citi FM that the EC which was a party to the suit had a representative alays present at court during proceedings about the said interlocutory injunction against the candidature of Joana Cudjoe.

He added that when the party annulled the contested party primary and rerun the same, the EC was present to supervise the election.

According to Edudzi Tamakloe, for the EC to then refer to the same injunction as reason for Joana Cudjoe’s disqualification is totally disingenuous.

The Electoral Commission (EC) in an October 10, 2024, letter disqualified the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central, Joana Cudjoe, from participating in the 2024 elections.

The EC cited an interlocutory injunction restraining the commission from recognising Joana Cudjoe as the parliamentary candidate of the party as justification for its decision.

The EC’s Deputy Chairman of Operations, Samuel Tettey, who issued the letter, noted that until the court’s injunction has been stayed or vacated, it would be unable to recognise Joana Cudjoe as the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central.

However, reacting to the EC’s statement, Edudzi Tamakloe said the Commission was acting like an octopus trying to find fault to disqualify the NDC’s candidate.

Joana Cudjoe wins parliamentary elections

YEN.com.gh reported that Joana Cudjoe who is also the CEO of Golden Empire Legacy Limited, polled 756 out of the total 1,486 ballots cast to clinch a landslide victory on May 13, 2024.

According to Peacefmonline.com, she emerged well ahead of her leading competitor, Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah, who garnered 575 to emerge second.

Her other competitors - Daniel Appiah, Dr Karl Mark Arhin, and Elijah Jones Appiah - received 73, 39, and 2 of the total votes cast, respectively.

