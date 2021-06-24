The CEO of Kantanka Automobiles says bullion vans can be produced by the company within 5-7 weeks

According to the famous Ghanaian businessman, it could have been done in a shorter time but for the detailed protective equipment it needs

Ghanaians have been sharing their thoughts on this piece of news and YEN has gathered some of the interesting comments

Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Junior, the CEO of Kantanka Group as well as Kantanka Automobiles has asserted that his franchise can build complete bullion vans within 5-7 weeks.

This comes weeks after a robbery attack took place on a bullion van at Korle Bu, in which the police officer in charge was shot and killed on the spot, sparking calls for bulletproof vans to be used instead.

Speaking in an interview with TV3 Ghana, Kwadwo Safo indicated that a lot goes into the production of bullion vans and five to seven weeks is enough time for him to get the job done.

"The van has to go through all the detailed checks. This is something that is going to carry human beings and save lives. This is not a project we need to rush but seven weeks is enough," he explained.

How Ghanaians are reacting

This assertion from the CEO of Kantanka Automobiles sounded great to many Ghanaians.

Abigail Dawuson bashed critics saying:

See the foolishness of some of u Ghanaians u don't appreciate Ghana made thing waiii are u guys understanding what he was trying to say... Mumu to those attacking him nansense

Paul Genesis indicated:

Considering planning and using hand to put parts together and installation of some special components...thats okay. Cuz that is a special vehicle

In other news, the Church of Pentecost has once again undertaken a groundbreaking fully-funded social intervention project to help the Ghanaian society.

As Rudolph Mensah, a member of the church shared on his Facebook handle, this time, a clinic with residence for medical staff was built at Kultamise in the North East Region of Ghana.

The infrastructure was dedicated by Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the Chairman of the church, and assisted by Apostle Alexander Nana Yaw Kumi-Larbi, the General Secretary, as well as Apostle Sylvester Arhin, an Executive Council Member on June 24, 2021.

