Floyd Mayweather has reportedly splashed out more than £300m on a property portfolio

Mayweather, 47, has a vast business empire including property, cars and watches

However, he is set to add to that empire after agreeing a mega-money deal for a block of Manhattan apartments

Floyd Mayweather is reportedly poised to spend $402 million on a block of New York apartments, expanding his already impressive property empire.

Mayweather is well-known for his $10 million Las Vegas mansion, which includes guesthouses and a private vineyard, along with his $18 million Miami Beach compound.

Floyd Mayweather owns a Las Vegas mansion with two guesthouses and a private vineyardowns a Las Vegas mansion with two guesthouses and a private vineyard. Photos: Beata Zawrzel.

Source: Getty Images

Now, he’s continuing to expand this impressive portfolio even further.

According to The Real Deal, he has entered a contract with Josh Gotlib of Black Spruce Management to acquire a 1,000-unit affordable housing portfolio spanning over 60 Manhattan buildings.

This would mark one of the city’s biggest housing deals this year—a venture close to Mayweather’s heart.

This isn’t his first foray into New York real estate; in 2022, he acquired nine skyscrapers and invested in a planned Times Square casino.

Though retired from professional boxing since 2017 with a flawless 50-0 record, the 47-year-old boxing icon continues to earn millions through exhibition bouts, raking in over $250 million from fights with celebrities and influencers alike.

