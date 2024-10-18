The New Patriotic Party's leader in parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has accused the Speaker of Parliament of being biased towards the NDC

He said the Speaker's decision to order four MPs to vacate their seats was improper and ust be reversed

The National Democratic Congress' leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, on the other hand, has embraced the new changes in parliament

Following an unprecedented turn of events in parliament today, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) caucus has been declared the minority side whereas the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) caucus has become the majority side.

This was after the Speaker declared four parliamentary seats - three NPP seats and one NDC seats - vacant after three of the MPs crossed carpets to stand as independent candidates in the upcoming election and one joined the NPP after being an independent candidate.

Following the Speaker's declaration, Alexander Afenyo-Markin says his side will boycott parliament till there is definite ruling on the matter by the Supreme Court.

This has left members of the ruling party feeling livid as the Speaker’s decision not only puts them in a bad spot, they also have no opportunity to attempt to redeem themselves with barely two months to the 2024 general election.

Newly-minted Minority leader speaks

Speaking after the NPP MPs staged a walkout in protest of the Speaker’s declaration, the now-Minority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, accused the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin of colluding with the NDC to deliver the devastating blow.

He said the Speaker was biased and his decision was to give the advantage to the NDC.

Afenyo-Markin declared his party’s decision to boycott parliamentary proceedings until the Supreme Court makes a final pronouncement on the matter.

He had earlier filed a petition to the Supreme Court urging an intepretation of Article 97(1)(g) of the 1992 constitution.

Acccording to the Minority leader, till the Supreme Court had delivered its verdict the Speaker acted out of turn by going ahead to declare the seats vacant.

“We will follow up the process at court, and if the court makes a pronouncement, we will respect the orders of the court,” he stated.

Newly-minted Majority leader reacts

The now-Majority leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, on the other hand stated that the will of Ghanaians has only now been affirmed by Parliament.

According to him, Ghanaians had originally voted for an NDC majority and that would have been the case from the start of the 8th parliament had the NPP not succeeded at subverting the will of the people.

He said with the people’s will now finally reflected, the NDC will effectively and aggressively pursue the interests of Ghanaians.

“Today, we have the working majority, and we will begin the process to reset our country,” he said.

Dr Ato Forson said by Tuesday, the NDC will officially transition to the majority side and initiate the process of electing a new Second Deputy Speaker as well as takeover control of key parliamentary committees.

Alban argues against NPP’s assertions

YEN.com.gh reported that Alban Sumana Bagbin, in delivering his ruling on Thursday, October 17, 2024, stated that the NPP’s argument that Article 97(1)(g) of the 1992 constitution was to only apply to a future parliament is neither here nor there as the wanting MP would have completed his term and probably be reelected

He also stressed that the arguments posited by the former Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Ocquaye, when he declared the Fomena MP’s seat vacant and his reason for doing so are not binding on him or any other speaker and thus have no locus on his ruling.

