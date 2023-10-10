A team of five non-professional Ghanaian bikers is cycling 1300 kilometres from Accra to Tamale and back to raise funds for mental health awareness

Their journey was inspired by the tragic death of a mentally challenged woman whom they found too late to help

Led by Michael Amankwa, they aim to change mindsets in Ghana and Africa, while emphasizing the pursuit of happiness and a can-do spirit to tackle challenges

A team of five non-professional Ghanaian bikers is embarking on a remarkable journey from Accra to Tamale and back, covering a distance of 1300 kilometres from November 1 to 11, 2023.

Their mission is to raise awareness and funds for mental health support. The inspiration behind this endeavour was a tragic incident involving a mentally challenged lady at the base of Aburi Mountain in Ayi Mensah.

Michael Amankwa, also known as Don Milla, the visionary leader behind this initiative, revealed that he encountered the lady, but unfortunately, his intervention came too late to save her.

5 Ghanaian bikers to travel from Accra to Tamale

According to Don Milla, in a video shared by famous blogger Ameyaw Debrah, he and his team are committed to ensuring timely interventions for individuals in need of mental healthcare, allowing them to receive proper care and maintain their dignity.

The bigger mission of the Accra to Tamale bicycle trip

Their broader goal, he says, is to shift the mindset of Ghanaians, encouraging them to look beyond themselves and embrace a more solution-oriented perspective.

According to Don Milla, changing mindsets is essential for fostering a collective sense of purpose among Ghanaians and Africans.

He envisions a movement that empowers people to prioritize happiness over wealth, as well as emphasizes the importance of connecting with God, nature, and literature.

Watch the video below:

