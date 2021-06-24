One of Ghana’s most popular movie stars, Selassie Ibrahim, keeps proving with her photos and videos on social media that age is simply a number.

The actress, believed to be in her late 40s, is very much revered by her colleagues and fans in general for the way she carries herself.

Selassie is also an amazing fashionista. She rocks her dresses so well and has maintained her body like a teenager.

A collage of the evergreen Selassie Ibrahim. Photo credit: selassie_ibrahim/Instagram

YEN.com.gh brings you 9 of the photos that prove that Selassie Ibrahim is simply iconic.

1. Dazzles in black like a beauty queen:

2. Looking 16 in this photo:

3. Young at heart:

4. Feeling like a new bride all over again:

5. Forever young lady:

6. Nothing in this picture shows Selassie is over 50 years of age

7. A fashionista:

8. Glowing in wild colours:

9. Angels also glow in blue:

Reactions

Selassie Ibrahim's photos normally pull a lot of beautiful comments from fans.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh.

beverly_afaglo: "Sexy mama."

nanaop_gh: "Stunning."

daveadu: "Looking niceee."

maamedede16: "Maama."

sokoohemaaofficial: "Too beautiful aaaaaaba."

emilienneashanty: "Ooh my God. Amazingly gorgeous Selassie. Soo nice. Good afternoon my dear."

nnaemeka1962: "Obaa'paa."

latoby10: "B. E. A. U. T. I. F. U. L."

iamdums_c: "Always elegant."

iamprincess_aviela: "Beautiful as always when are we going to see more movies from you?"

Early career

Selassie Ibrahim started her acting career in the late 90s. She featured in a lot of movies with her contemporaries, including the Late McJordan Amartey, Grace Nortey, Grace Omaboe, also known as Maame Dokono.

She became a producer, and made one of Ghana's fine series, The Miser, starring Kofi Adjorlolo.

John Dumelo

Selassie Ibrahim is John Dumelo's sister-in-law. She is a senior sister to Dumelo's wife, Gifty Dumelo. They have a son together.

She was supportive in Dumelo's 2020 Ayawaso Wuogon Constituency campaign and played an instrumental role.

