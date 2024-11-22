Elderly Ghanaian Man Begs To Work For Ibrahim Mahama: "He Holds The Key To My Destiny"
- A video of a Ghanaian man's passionate appeal to Ibrahim Mahama has got tongues wagging
- This comes after he opened up on his desire to become an employee of the business mogul
- Many people who took to the comment section of the video have shared varying opinions on the statement by the man
A Ghanaian man has triggered reactions after he expressed his admiration for Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama.
In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page Kofi TV, Big Sam explained that although people have reached out to him after speaking about his deportation from the US, he would specifically like to work for Ibrahim Mahama.
In a bid to prove his seriousness, Big Sam disclosed that he had been to the business mogul's house on numerous occasions, yet his attempts to meet him in person had been unsuccessful.
He then sent a passionate appeal to Ibrahim Mahama, opening up about his desire to become his employee.
"One person I want to meet is Ibrahim Mahama. I have been to his house over 20 times, to the extent that his security has now become like my brother. Mr. Ibrahim, if you watch this video, I still want to talk to you. There is something about you that I like. I feel he is someone I can work for."
"An opportunity to meet him will be a blessing, and I feel that he holds the key to my destiny."
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 22,000 views and 100 comments.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians react to the man's appeal
Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared their views on the man's appeal, with many hoping he would get to meet Ibrahim Mahama.
@angelowilliams9852 commented:
"We Ghanaians are good, empathic and generous people. We need to stop continuously projecting our negatives. We have so many good qualities that we need to highlight."
@stephenjohnson3542 indicated:
"This is very touching story. Almighty God richly bless him. AMEN."
@InnGodWeTrust added:
"I know God is going to use this man for something bigger."
Ibrahim Mahama to mentor village boy
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama pledged to mentor a boy living in the village.
This comes after Alex Ofori said he hopes to succeed like Mr Ibrahim Mahama.
Ibrahim Mahama has offered to mentor Alex Ofori through his company to help him build his masonry skills.
Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh
Source: YEN.com.gh
