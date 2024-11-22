A video of a Ghanaian man's passionate appeal to Ibrahim Mahama has got tongues wagging

This comes after he opened up on his desire to become an employee of the business mogul

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have shared varying opinions on the statement by the man

A Ghanaian man has triggered reactions after he expressed his admiration for Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page Kofi TV, Big Sam explained that although people have reached out to him after speaking about his deportation from the US, he would specifically like to work for Ibrahim Mahama.

An elderly Ghanaian Man appeals to become Ibrahim Mahama's employee. Photo credit: @Kofi TV/YouTube @MrMahama_ENP/X

In a bid to prove his seriousness, Big Sam disclosed that he had been to the business mogul's house on numerous occasions, yet his attempts to meet him in person had been unsuccessful.

He then sent a passionate appeal to Ibrahim Mahama, opening up about his desire to become his employee.

"One person I want to meet is Ibrahim Mahama. I have been to his house over 20 times, to the extent that his security has now become like my brother. Mr. Ibrahim, if you watch this video, I still want to talk to you. There is something about you that I like. I feel he is someone I can work for."

"An opportunity to meet him will be a blessing, and I feel that he holds the key to my destiny."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 22,000 views and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the man's appeal

Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared their views on the man's appeal, with many hoping he would get to meet Ibrahim Mahama.

@angelowilliams9852 commented:

"We Ghanaians are good, empathic and generous people. We need to stop continuously projecting our negatives. We have so many good qualities that we need to highlight."

@stephenjohnson3542 indicated:

"This is very touching story. Almighty God richly bless him. AMEN."

@InnGodWeTrust added:

"I know God is going to use this man for something bigger."

