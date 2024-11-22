A video of a Ghanaian lady sharing why her past relationship was not successful has surfaced on social media

In the video, she noted that her cheating partner exhibited signs of someone who was playing with her feelings, yet she ignored

Netizens who saw the video were touched and sent her comforting words in the comment section

A young Ghanaian lady has opened up about her distasteful love experience with a man with whom she attended the same school.

In a TikTok video, she claimed that they never really got close during their school days since the young man was his senior and often liked to punish her.

However, their paths crossed again later in life after they reportedly met on Facebook and exchanged contacts.

In her video, she stated that he expressed interest in her, but she refused since she knew the young man had a girlfriend.

He reportedly denied his other lover and insisted they were not dating. Based on this, she gave the young man a chance.

The guy reportedly gave her enough signs to indicate she was not the 'main chick,' but she ignored them. She said one of the giant red flags she observed was that he never wanted them to take her photo together on her phone.

"Each time we took a photo, it was on his phone, and he gave various excuses when I wanted us to take a photo on mine. Sometimes, he said my phone's camera quality was poor, etc., but he knew I would post them and did not want me to do that," she recalled.

They later separated, but according to the lady, she found out that her man had gotten his girlfriend, whom he claimed he was not dating, pregnant.

He would later reach out to her and asked to get back together. She then questioned him about the pregnancy, but he denied it. He told the lady that he was not responsible and was seeking to conduct a DNA test.

Regardless, his other girlfriend delivered, and according to the lady, he's never stopped posting the child on his WhatsApp status, sometimes with beautiful captions like; 'my first fruit."

Netizens console young lady

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady were touched by her story and consoled her in the comment section.

@Irene Darko976 wrote:

"Hope you found healing within, such a beautiful soul."

@Mr.Ofori | Digital Creator wrote:

"Ei Ben."

@samsontash wrote:

"Hmmm it's well."

@kojoanokye337 wrote:

"Awurade Y'awu."

