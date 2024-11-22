Fameye praised comedian and actor Ras Nene after watching one of the actor's skits on Instagram and expressed admiration for him

The musician was in the comments section of the video and pointed out how much Ras Nene's acting skills had grown

Fameye also said he could not go a day without watching the actor, and his praise drew a response from Ras Nene, who thanked him for the kind eulogy

Ghanaian musician Fameye has praised comedian and actor Ras Nene for his acting skills after watching one of his skits on Instagram.

Fameye shared his thoughts in the comments section of the video, noting the growth in Ras Nene's acting abilities. He wrote:

"Now de3 your acting Dey up oooo!! There’s no single day wey I nodey watch you and the family!!"

Fameye mentioned that he watches Ras Nene's videos daily, admiring the actor's consistent performance. His comment caught the attention of many fans online.

Ras Nene responded to Fameye's praise with a message of gratitude, thanking the musician for the kind words. In the skit Ras Nene shared, he played the role of a pastor in love, professing his love to a woman in hilarious fashion.

Fans praise Ras Nene's acting

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

trapbbymusic said:

"@fameye_music aswear myself a day without watching you is like a day less."

kumpong_gh reacted:

"@fameye_music same as you there’s no single day I don’t listen to your songs, God bless you bro."

alley_symple said:

"@fameye_music same here oo mr very soon 😂."

mark_bellie1 wrote:

"Papa show me mercy , share de link father herrh Aka😂 This man is something else."

Ras Nene gets haircut in video

Ras Nene transformed his looks dramatically in a video that has gone viral on social media. The actor impressed many with the clean look he opted for.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actor visited a barber shop where he got the fine trim.

Prior to the cut, the actor's hair and beard looked rough, but the barber levelled his hair out well and shaped his beard.

