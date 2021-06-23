• Stonebwoy’s daughter, Jidula, has admired the family’s vacation destination in a new video

• She screamed with all her might “what a wonderful place” with excitement in her eyes

• In the video, Jidula engaged in activities such as boar riding, and she did this so fearlessly

• Fans have praised the bubbly little girl

Catherine Jidula Satekla, Stonewboy’s daughter, keeps warming the hearts of Ghanaians with her activities on social media.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Jidula could not keep calm when she screamed out of excitement about how wonderful the family’s choice for a vacation destination is.

“What a wonderful place”, she screamed with her eyes lighted up.

Earlier, she is seen in the video cruising on a boat with the whole family; at a point, she took charge rode the boat so fearlessly.

Reactions

Jidula’s behaviour has got many people admiring and applauding her.

Zee, for instance, admired Jidula’s American accent:

zeebent: “it will always be your accent for me, baby girl!.”

Tati called her Ewe white lady:

tati_babyansaa: “ u dis ewe broni.”

More comments came through for Jidula:

dokis_dony: “Really wonderful place.”

stone_burniton: “Grandma.”

ewurabyna_adepa: “English madam.”

_yhaasmina: “English madam.”

_tianaboateng: “Awwwwww this girl is cute.”

mrs.adisi: “Awwww cutie.”

hillary_lily_: “So beautiful.”

Social media activities

Jidula’s social media activities prove how smart, intelligent, and adorable she is at age three.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the little girl was captured dressed like a captain and riding a boat.

She also sent her mother a happy mother’s day wish that got fans emotional.

She is also known to speak clear English with an impeccable accent like an American-raised kid.

The young girl also loves learning as YEN.com.gh earlier published a video of Jidula studying with a self-teaching machine.

Jidula was also in the news for modeling so beautifully like a professional, and this got fans admiring her even more.

Stonebwoy’s daughter also made the news when a video of her swimming boldly at age two surfaced on the internet.

