Actor and politician John Dumelo’s son, John Junior, has stepped out in a long while looking all grown and tall.

Many people might also be surprised to see that John wears dreadlocks just like Shatta Wale’s son, Majesty.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, John Junior is seen in the company of his father and some friends at the poolside.

Dumelo’s friend and colleague actor, Fred Nuamah, is seen holding John Jnr in the pool while they swim.

The boy was later handed over to his father and he was full of smiles and confidence, and the looks on his face show that he was enjoying the activity.

Social media activities

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier published a video of John Jnr playing a musical instrument like a professional music person.

In another report, Dumelo’s son was highly praised on social media for his powerful haircut and gold wrist chain like a superstar.

His mother could not resist the boy’s looks and described him as her whole heart.

In other news, Shatta Wale's son, Majesty, has been seen in a new video playing piano while his mother, Michy, sang.

Majesty sits by his mother in her car while she sang the popular hymnal, 'When the Saint Go Marching In'.

An excited Majesty was so engrossed in his musical instrument and would not even lift his head.

After the song ended, Majesty screams in satisfaction showing how happy he is with being able to play such a melodious tune.

Majesty was in the news recently following his Valentine’s Day show for his mother.

The little boy took his mother out on the day, but he could not pay for the meal they enjoyed because he had left his susu box at home.

Source: Yen.com.gh