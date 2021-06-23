Ghanaian media personality, Giovani Caleb, and his wife, Belinda have given couple goals with lovely photos released by his wife.

In one of the photos, Giovani and the wife shared a beautiful kiss, proving the depth of love they have for each other.

In other photos, the couple could simply not let go of each other as they enjoyed their company.

YEN.com.gh brings you 6 of the photos showing how loved-up the couple is.

A collage of Giovani and the wife. Photo credit: @belindaboadu/Instagram

Source: Instagram

1. A broad shoulder to lean on:

2. If only the deep feeling in their hearts toward each other could be felt:

3. Family is everything. A man with a beautiful family is a fortunate one:

4. Together forever in everything:

5. Twin lovers:

6. The couple smile together in this photo.

Reactions

Belinda's photos have received fine comments from fans. It is also good to note that in all the captions, she refers to Giovani as "My world", "my king".

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

d ato_bannerman: "picture of the century."

hillyjessica: "Beautiful love."

phanaellegnaze: "Dada and Mama."

nyavorson: "Beautiful."

maame__n: "May God bless you two."

_ms_imelda: "Beautiful."

iamaprakuwaa: "Beautiful."

estasha_webster: "Inlove."

Family

Giovani and his wife have two children - a boy and a girl. While he works at a popular media personality, his wife is involved in a lot of things.

YEN.com.gh's checks reveal that she is the CEO and the MD of different companies.

Belinda also loves and has a thing for cooking, as she has often displayed various confections on her social media page.

The couple recently celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary in May.

Shatta Wale and Efya kiss

In other news, Shatta Wale and singer, Efya, have been spotted in a video kissing.

Fans were surprised to see the two in that light because prior to the coming of the video, they were not known to even have a close friendship.

While some people criticised Shatta Wale, others simply applauded the kissing video and called it love.

