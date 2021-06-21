Nana Ama McBrown dazzles in couch photo; sets tongues wagging

. Nana Ama McBrown has caused a stir on social media

- The actress has released a photo flaunting her beautiful legs

- Social media users have reacted to the photo

Star actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has set tongues wagging on social media with her latest new photo.

McBrown has released a beautiful photo proving why she is one of the most sought-after actresses in the country at the moment.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actress is clad in a pink outfit.

From the photo, McBrown was on a couch as she raised her legs high wearing a lovely smile.

She wrote, "Pink Lady with a big Smile."

The beautiful photo of McBrown has caught the attention of her loved ones on social media.

@lyfstyle__4.real: "Adorable."

@abenaliz.official: "So pretty."

@cutelisa.plange: "Those legs."

@allswella: "Gorgeous."

@jay_beegh: "beautifulllllll."

Meanwhile, the general manager of EIB's GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, has marked her birthday with breathtaking photos as she clocked a new age on June 19, 2021.

Nana Aba Anamoah, who is known not just for her keen intelligence but also for her commanding sense of fashion, delivered impressive photos on her social media platforms.

''Happy 99th birthday to me this morning. I can’t wait for my 100th birthday celebration this afternoon,'' she captioned one of the photos.

The onscreen goddess posed for the snaps in a gold-themed dress designed by shebybena and black hair extensions by oh_my_hairr.

In the adorable birthday pictures shot by Twinsdntbeg and Swag of Africanews, she beamed with smiles, showing off her flawless beauty.

Nana Aba Anamoah's loved ones, fans, followers, and colleagues in the media have headed to the comment section to celebrate her new age.

