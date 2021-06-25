Paul Adom-Otchere has disclosed that Dr Dominic Ayine’s office address was used in registering GPGC

Dr Ayine confirmed that indeed the address of his law firm was used in the registration of the company

But he had nothing to do with it

Days after a Commercial Court in London instructed Ghana to pay a whopping $170million in judgement debts to the Ghana Power Generation Company (GPGC), it has now emerged that the office address of Dr Dominic Ayine, a former Deputy Attorney General in the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government was used to register the company.

Paul Adom-Otchere made the disclosure on his Good Evening Ghana show on Metro TV monitored by YEN.com.gh.

Brandishing a document of GPGC with the address of Dr Ayine’s East Legon-based law firm, Adom-Otchere said: “The registered office of this people is the office of Dr Dominic Ayine, the Deputy Attorney General at the time of President Mahama’s administration….. Their registered address at the time of doing business with Ghana was the one of the Deputy Attorney General at the time, that’s a matter of fact.”

Dr Dominic Ayine explanation

Dr Ayine, in his explanation, told the Good Evening Ghana host that one of the lawyers then working in his firm gave officials of the GPGC “our office address for purpose of the registration.

“Bassit gave them our office address for the purpose of the registration. Bassist left the firm a few weeks into his relationship with them and set up his law practice, and continued to work with them. I had nothing whatsoever to do with and never met anyone connected to the company,” Dr Ayine clarified.

Meanwhile, a former Energy Minister, Dr Kwabena Donkor, vowed to fully cooperate with the CID’s investigations into a power purchase agreement with the Ghana Power Generation Company (GPGC).

The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has ordered an investigation and inquiry to establish whether it was necessary for the agreement to be entered into and whether it was expensive.

The agreement signed during the tenure of Dr Donkor as Energy Minister under the previous John Dramani Mahama administration was cancelled by the Akufo-Addo administration.

It has led to the award of US$170million in judgement debt against the country in favour of GPCP. Commenting on the pending investigations, Dr Donkor vowed to be cooperative, saying he is not afraid.

Calling the bluff of the Attorney General to probe all who were involved in executing the deal, Dr Donkor insisted that his conscience is clear and that he acted in the national interest.

