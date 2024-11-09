Nigel Gaisie has got tongues wagging after a video of him reacting to his earlier prophecy about the US elections surfaced online

In a video, he explained that he never said the current US Vice President was going to win this year's presidential election

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on his statement

The Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has offered clarity on his 2022 prophecy about US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Nigel Gaisie, who was speaking in an interview with Joy Prime, was asked to clarify why he was trending online, especially after Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States.

Setting the records straight, Nigel Gaisie remarked that God inspired him to make certain pronouncements about Kamala Harris, hence rubbishing claims that his prophecy did not come to pass.

"I was in Florida, and the Lord told me that a woman called Harris would lead the world; let people understand I did not say she would be made president this time."

Nigel Gaisie added that a victory for Kamala Harris in the US election would have signalled that Armageddon, a Bible prophecy of a battle between good and evil, was inching closer.

"If Harris won, that means we were getting closer to the Armeggedon, and when we are getting closer to Armeggedon, that means Jesus is coming now, of which Jesus is not coming now" he stated.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure by Nigel Gaisie

@thepiphunters reacted:

"Man of God , go dey explain explain explain tire"

@williamfynn4227 reacted:

"My brother there are people in your church perishing .Preach the word to the people. I have never heard you preach before."

@bie365 added:

"This man is man of God please."

Nigel Gaisie predicts doom for top politician

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie had prophesied about a regional party chairman.

He predicted that a significant catastrophe would hit the chairman of a major political party in the Ashanti Region.

The leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel cautioned about evil hanging around as he indicated that two people would be affected.

