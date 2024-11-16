Obaapa Christy's ex-husband, Pastor Hammond Love, has been granted a GH₵2 million bail with two sureties to be justified with landed property

He is currently serving a 48-month jail sentence for stealing a Toyota Highlander from his childhood friend

The lawyers of the embattled pastor say they are appealing the guilty conviction and thus want their client out

The embattled ex-husband of Obaapa Christy, Pastor Hammond Love, has been granted a GH₵2 million bail.

Pastor Love is already serving a 48-month jail term for stealing a Toyota Highlander valued at $50,000 belonging to his longtime friend, Samuel Amankwa, in 2017.

The High Court says he should report himself to the police every Tuesday without fail.

Source: Instagram

The Accra High Court set his bail at GH₵2 million with two sureties to be justified with landed property.

This was after Pastor Love, through his lawyers, filed an application for bail pending an appeal before the court.

The lawyers had argued that the appeal filed against his imprisonment could succeed as it was based on an exceptional circumstance.

The court, presided over by Justice Kizita Naa Koowah Quarshie, after granting bail, ordered Pastor Love to surrender his passport to the court registry.

The court directed that the passport must not expire before November 15, 2025.

Also, Pastor Love must report to the police every Tuesday without fail.

How Pastor Love got convicted

Pastor Love was found guilty of stealing his friend’s car by an Accra Circuit Court.

An Angel FM report had indicated that Samuel Amankwaah, a US-based businessman and longtime friend of Pastor Love, had shipped a Toyota Highlander to Ghana but did not have enough money to clear the shipping.

He sought the help of Pastor Love, who agreed to clear the vehicle and sell it on his behalf for $50,000.

However, after Pastor Love was able to sell the car after a while, Samuel told Love to hold on to the car as he was coming to Ghana soon.

Upon arrival, he found out that Love had disposed of the car without his permission and was not forthcoming with the proceeds of the vehicle's sale.

Apparently, Amankwaah had also previously paid Pastor Love the clearing fees for the vehicle.

After several futile attempts to retrieve the car and money from Pastor Love, he initiated legal action against Pastor Love at the Accra Circuit Court in April 2017.

The report indicates that Pastor Love had argued that the previous judge sitting on the case had not indicated that he was a 'fraudster', but the judge ignored him and pronounced judgment.

Pastor Love apologises for outbursts at ex-wife

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the sentencing comes barely four weeks after Pastor Love's recent outbursts against his ex-wife.

In the angry outburst, Pastor Love alleged that Obaapa Christy had slept with Kyiri Abosom and other men while married.

Following his claims, the pastor went on Peace FM to apologise for his allegations, citing his anger as the cause.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh