Provisional results from the Assin North constituency by-election show that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate James Gyakye Quayson has secured enough votes to reclaim the seat.

YEN.com.gh's monitoring of election results from credible media houses and independent observers show that results from all the 99 polling stations show Quayson has beaten his closest contender, New Patriotic Party (NPP) 's Charles Opoku.

A collage of recent photos of James Quayson at an NDC event (R) and him and NDC 2024 flagbearer John Dramani Mahama. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama.

The results show that James Gyakye Quayson secured 17,205 of the total ballots cast, representing 57.4% of the ballots, while NPP's Charles Opoku secured a total of 11, 398 votes, representing 42.05%.

The third candidate, the representative for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Bernice Enyonam Sefanu, garnered only 85 votes, representing 0.28% of the total votes.

