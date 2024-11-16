The Electoral Commission has announced its decision to recall all ballot sheets sent to the Volta and Ahafo Regions

The recall follows the discovery of incorrect serial numbers on both the presidential and parliamentary ballot sheets

The EC says it would destroy the affected ballot sheets and reprint new ones to be distributed to them again

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced its intention to reprint all ballot sheets distributed to the Volta and Ahafo Regions.

This follows the discovery that the ballot sheets distributed to the regions had incorrect serial numbers on them.

The EC says all recalled ballot sheets would be promptly destroyed.

Source: Getty Images

The EC made the announcement at an emergency meeting of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) on November 15, 2024.

The EC said the error would require reprinting both the presidential and parliamentary ballot papers.

The EC Deputy Chairman of Operations, Samuel Tettey, stated that the serialisation errors, had they not been discovered, would have severely affected the integrity of the 2024 elections.

He also stated that Buck Press and Acts Commercials would be responsible for reprinting both the presidential and parliamentary ballot papers.

Meanwhile, the recalled ballot papers from the two regions would be destroyed.

EC insists maintaining Akua Donkor on ballot

The Electoral Commission (EC) said any votes cast for the Ghana Freedom Party’s (GFP) former flagbearer, Akua Donkor, in the upcoming presidential elections would be nullified.

The Deputy EC Chairman in charge of corporate services, Dr Asare Bossman, made this known in a panel discussion on JoyNews on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

He said while Akua Donkor’s name and image would remain on the presidential ballot sheet, any votes cast for her would be rejected during counting.

He explained that the EC has been actively educating the public about the development to avoid invalidating votes cast.

Meanwhile, he insisted that Akua Donkor’s image and name on the ballot paper would be maintained to maintain other candidates' already established ballot positions.

Apea-Danquah loses cases against EC

YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra High Court had dismissed an injunction application filed by Samuel Apea-Danquah against the Electoral Commission.

Apea-Danquah had sought to injunct the EC from going ahead to print the notice of polls and ballot papers for the 2024 general election.

Samuel Apea-Danquah was one of 11 candidates who the commission had disqualified over errors in their nomination forms.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh