Gyakie, in a video she shared on TikTok, showed a different side of her as she whined her waist while dancing

In the viral video, the beautiful singer had a group of friends behind her who hyped her as she danced excitedly

In the comments section, some fans admired her beauty while others were surprised to see her dancing that way

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian singer Gyakie surprised fans with her dance moves in a new video she shared on TikTok.

Gyakie whines her waist while dancing in a viral video. Photo source: gyakie

Source: Instagram

The Something hitmaker, who is known to have a calm and reserved personality, showed a different side as she danced with excitement while a group of friends cheered her on.

In the video, Gyakie wore a yellow and green top with jeans, which she styled with a belt designed with gold chains.

She also tied a scarf around her head and kept her makeup light. As she danced, she moved her waist effortlessly, enjoying the moment while her friends hyped her up in the background.

The video quickly gained attention, with many fans praising her beauty and fashion sense. Some were surprised to see her dance in such a lively way, as she is often seen as soft-spoken and composed. Others teased that they did not know that she had that in her.

Beyond music, Gyakie has also made a name for herself in the fashion world. She was one of the celebrities who modelled Puma’s latest Ghana national team jerseys, joining stars like Abedi 'Pele' Ayew, Stonebwoy, Joey B, and Smallgod.

The jersey launch event brought together football legends and top entertainers. Gyakie stood out among the host of stars as she rocked the body-hugging outfit.

Gyakie dances in a viral video. Photo source: gyakie

Source: UGC

Gyakie's dance moves sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Frank k. Entertainment said:

"Gyakie, you are a beautiful soul. Continue worshipping God & his son very well."

Ask God said:

"This is why Blacko can’t stop thinking about you ong."

Celebrate Barber commented:

"I am completely enthralled by your beauty, mesmerized by your charisma, and spellbound by your fascinating love."

PROPHETIC ENOCH reacted:

"Gyakie, please repent and give your life to Jesus Christ because he is coming soon."

Pretty Gold said:

"I’m a Nigerian, but I love Gyakie so much."

usmanabdulwadud commented:

"The reason I don’t trust innocent girls is that they have a lot hidden in them."

BALLSY CLINCH reacted:

"Eii Awuraa Me fris3 nwom nkoaa na wonimtoo s33 Wo nim atopa bu kahoo."

Abode3 Baakop3 said:

"Gyakie nso b3p3 edie paa oo.😳"

Amoakohene wrote:

"Me wife yi, saa na woteɛ."

Black Sherif shows Gyakie love

Black Sherif commented on some new photos Gyakie shared on social media recently, and his comment excited many Ghanaians.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician showed his admiration through the use of emojis, and netizens tried to 'ship' the young stars.

In the photos Gyakie shared on social media, she was dressed in a fashionable outfit that also excited fans as they admired her beauty.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh