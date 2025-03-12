Football enthusiasts reached a unanimous verdict following Vinicius Junior’s failed penalty against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League—he shouldn’t have taken it.

The Brazilian forward squandered a golden opportunity to drag Real Madrid level before extra time, misfiring from the spot when it mattered most.

Vinicius Junior reacted in shock after he missed from the penalty spot against Atletico Madrid. Photo by Sports Press Photo.

A night of frustration for Vinicius

By his usual electrifying standards, Vinicius endured a subdued evening, struggling to impose himself against Diego Simeone’s well-drilled defence.

The moment for redemption arrived in the 70th minute when Madrid was awarded a penalty, trailing after Conor Gallagher had stunned them with a goal 27 seconds into the match.

Vinicius skies penalty

With the chance to restore parity, the 2024 Ballon d’Or runner-up stepped up confidently—but his effort soared into the night sky, leaving Los Blancos fans in stunned disbelief.

According to Squawka, the 24-year-old has missed a penalty for the first time for Real Madrid in all competitions (excluding shootouts) following his miss against Atleti.

Teammates react as Mbappe looks away

As Vinicius buried his face in disappointment, Jude Bellingham was the first to console him, offering words of encouragement.

In contrast, Kylian Mbappe, who had won the penalty after being tugged back by Clement Lenglet, turned away in frustration.

Fans on social media, mostly Madridistas, immediately voiced their discontent, questioning why Mbappe hadn’t taken the kick himself.

The consensus among fans on social media was clear—Vinicius should not have been on penalty duty.

Fans say the same thing about Vinicius' penalty

Following the high-profile miss, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts.

Many believed Mbappe should have taken responsibility, while others suggested Bellingham as the ideal alternative.

@UTDTrey boldly claimed::

"Vinicius sent that penalty to space 😭😭😭. Mbappe should’ve taken it."

@UTDShifty echoed the same sentiment::

"Mbappe literally did all the work to earn the pen. Smh Vini's ego will cost Madrid."

@Pasi_9000 named a different person:

"Bellingham should have taken it. He has the aura to step up in such moments."

@Kaycee4realz was dumbfounded:

"I don't know why it wasn't Mbappe."

@kwesi_karter aimed a dig at the Brazilian:

"Vinicius is overrated."

@issue2041 boldly concluded::

"Mbappe would have buried it, no doubt."

Madrid’s spot-kick dilemma

Beyond the backlash, the missed opportunity reignites the debate over Real Madrid’s designated penalty taker.

With Mbappe’s composure, Bellingham’s leadership, and Vinicius’ confidence, Carlo Ancelotti may need to rethink his hierarchy for such high-pressure moments.

Nonetheless, it is important to note that both Bellingham and Mbappe have all missed from the spot this season.

