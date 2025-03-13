A supercomputer has simulated the remainder of the 2024-25 Champions League season to determine the most likely winner

While traditional powerhouses like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich remain in contention, the predictions have thrown up a surprising favourite

With unexpected contenders emerging, fans are in for an exciting race to the Allianz Arena final

The 2024-25 Champions League quarter final is set, and fans worldwide are making their predictions for Europe's biggest club competition.

The Champions League quarter-final first legs are set for April 8 and 9, with the second legs a week later. The semi-finals follow on April 29 and 30, with the return fixtures on May 6 and 7.

The final will be held on May 31 at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

A supercomputer from Jeffbet has now simulated the remainder of the tournament, offering a data-driven forecast of the likely winners—one that spells bad news for the remaining English clubs.

Where things stand

The league stage concluded in February, determining which teams advanced directly to the Round of 16 and which had to fight through a playoff.

While league-phase leaders Liverpool and Barcelona seemed primed for deep runs, Liverpool suffered a penalty shootout defeat to PSG, while Barcelona comfortably dispatched Benfica 4-1.

The Round of 16 also saw high-profile exits, with Atletico Madrid controversially losing to Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen bowing out against Bayern Munich.

Arsenal and Aston Villa, the only remaining English clubs, advanced in style, crushing PSV (9-3 on aggregate) and Club Brugge (6-1), respectively.

However, the supercomputer suggests their journeys may soon end.

Quarter-final predictions

Arsenal and Villa face daunting tasks against European powerhouses Real Madrid and PSG.

The supercomputer predicts that Arsenal’s dream of a first major European trophy will be shattered by a narrow 5-4 aggregate defeat to Madrid, while Villa will be eliminated after a 4-0 home loss following a goalless first leg in Paris.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are expected to overturn a 1-0 first-leg loss to Inter Milan, progressing on penalties after a 2-1 win in Italy.

Barcelona, led by Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, are forecasted to thrash Borussia Dortmund 5-0.

Semi-final & final forecasts

A thrilling clash between Bayern Munich and Barcelona is predicted to result in a 9-7 aggregate victory for the Bundesliga side, securing their first final since 2020.

On the other side, Real Madrid are tipped to edge PSG 4-3, despite a second-leg scare in Paris.

According to the supercomputer, Bayern will emerge victorious on May 31, defeating Real Madrid 3-1 to claim their seventh Champions League crown—finally delivering a major trophy to Harry Kane.

