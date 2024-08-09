Efia Odo, during the Rants, Bants And Confessions podcast with Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland, raised the topic of influencers living fake lifestyles

The socialite and musician brought Hajia Bintu into the topic at hand and asked the two ladies on the panel about the legitimacy of her lifestyle

Efia Odo was curious about how Hajia Bintu was able to fly across the world, live a luxurious lifestyle, and amass substantial wealth

Popular Ghanaian socialite and musician Efia Odo, during a recent episode of the Rants, Bants And Confessions podcast, started an intriguing conversation about the authenticity of Hajia Bintu's lifestyle. Joining hosts Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland, Efia Odo delved into the growing trend of influencers flaunting luxurious lives on social media, questioning whether all that glitters is truly gold.

Efia Odo specifically mentioned popular social media personality Hajia Bintu, asking the panel about the legitimacy of her seemingly wealthy lifestyle. Known for her curvy figure, Hajia Bintu often shares images and videos of her travels and luxurious adventures.

Efia Odo's curiosity centred on how someone like Hajia Bintu, whose rise to fame came through social media, could afford to travel around the world and accumulate substantial wealth in a relatively short period.

Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland, who are influencers themselves, however, were cautious in their responses, sidestepping any direct accusations or assumptions about Hajia Bintu's finances.

Instead, they suggested that her massive online following could indeed land her lucrative deals and endorsement gigs that might justify her luxurious lifestyle. The two co-hosts seemed to defend the idea that influencers like Hajia Bintu could be earning enough from their brand partnerships.

