Ernest Nuamah Scores Brace as Lyon Cruise Into Europa League Quarters
- Ernest Nuamah starred for Olympique Lyon, scoring twice in their dominant 4-0 win over Steaua Bucharest to secure a Europa League quarter-final spot
- The Ghanaian winger, now on a scoring streak, netted his first in the 37th minute after making up for earlier missed chances
- He later sealed the victory with an 88th-minute strike, converting a precise cross from Georges Mikautadze
Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah delivered a splendid performance, netting twice in Olympique Lyon’s commanding 4-0 victory over Steaua Bucharest to seal their spot in the Europa League quarter-finals.
The 20-year-old winger, who has now scored in consecutive games for Lyon, opened the scoring in the 37th minute after redeeming himself for earlier missed chances.
He then capped off the night with his second goal in the 88th minute, finishing off a pinpoint cross from Georges Mikautadze.
Lyon dominated the tie with a 7-1 aggregate win, and Nuamah's display earned him an impressive 8/10 rating from Get French Football News.
His electrifying pace and fearless dribbling were key in dismantling the Romanian side’s defense.
With his recent form, Nuamah is proving to be a crucial asset for Lyon as they push for European glory.
