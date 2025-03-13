Kofi Adoma's Wife Calls Out Angel FM CEO Over His Remarks About Shooting Incident
Miracle Adoma, the wife of Kofi Adoma called out the Chief Executive Officer of Angel Broadcasting Services Limited, Mr Vicent Opare at her husband's press conference on Thursday, March 13, 2025.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the renowned journalist's wife accused the Angel FM CEO of protecting his company's brand.
Below is the video of Kofi Adoma's wife calling out Angel FM CEO:
Source: YEN.com.gh
