Video drops as Moesha falls under anointing, screams in tongues in church

Socialite Moesha Baabinoti Boduong has said that she is now a changed person and has given her life to Jesus Christ after she reportedly had a divine encounter with the Lord.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of blogger Ronnie Is Everywhere, Moesha is seen standing in front of a congregation and giving her testimony.

Minutes into her speech, she broke down in tears and was full of thanks to God for saving her out of the "dark"

Amid tears, the model was seen crying and speaking in unknown tongues while on her knees.

Some people were seen standing behind her while she gave her testimony.

