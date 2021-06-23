Audio of father attempting to lure daughter to hotel for bedroom romance leaked

A voice recording of an alleged father attempting to lure his daughter to a hotel for romance has been leaked

A voice recording of an alleged Ghanaian father who was attempting to lure his daughter to a hotel at Asokwa in the Ashanti Region for romance has been leaked.

During a live programme on Oyarepa FM in Kumasi, the phone conversation between the man and his alleged daughter was played on-air as he attempted to cajole her to the hotel.

Speaking in Asante Twi, the man can be heard persuading his daughter that he would not have sexual intercourse with her, saying he would only touch and kiss her.

The young girl, however, raised concerns about her mother getting to know about the arrangement but her father explained that it would remain a secret between them.

The man then instructed his daughter to delete all their conversations, chats, and messages on her phone whilst luring her with money not to waste time.

YEN.com.gh is against all forms of sexual exploitations against children and encourages parents to pay keen attention to their children to protect them from sexual predators, paedophiles, and all forms of abuse.

