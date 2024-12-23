Yaw Tog, in a video he shared on social media, travelled overseas and made the video promoting his song, 'Okafuo' which is his latest release

In the video, Yaw Tog was fashionably dressed as he jammed to the song, sparking reactions from social media users who were happy to see him overseas

Some Ghanaians shared their opinion on the song, while others advised the young musician to stay abroad and forget about returning to Ghana

Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog has released a video promoting his latest song, 'Okafuo,' while overseas. The video shared on X (formerly Twitter) showed the young musician dressed stylishly as he sang the lyrics to the tune.

Fans were excited to see Yaw Tog outside the country and on foreign soil. The video went viral and attracted more reactions from Ghanaians in the comments section. Many were pleased with the song and highlighted how good the young rapper was, while others had mixed feelings towards the tune.

Another faction of netizens, however, used the opportunity to give advice, suggesting that the rapper stay abroad and focus on growing his career and himself internationally.

Yaw Tog sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Adjei_Baron1 said:

"Stay up there and try master ur craft , this be slow but try a harder and we gatch u."

CyrisYhaw commented

"So u get mind drop this track ?😂😂😂 Dem Noe advice not to drop ahm?"

Otutey_Amare said:

"Why do people hate on this young lad, pure evil. Ma guy. The same people hating will be the same people to congratulate u when it picks one’s again ❤️ all love."

Nana_Kay said:

"The song dey slap lowkey buh sekof agenda dem wan relegate am cos of Asakaa jeez,badman don't give up aii Ghanaians are known for this dem go come back hype you fot that one banger ugo drop next."

Ben South travels abroad

Ben South, in another video that has gone viral, left Ghana for Amsterdam.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor shared photos and video from his trip.

His trip excited many of his fans on social media, who praised him.

