An old lady was stuck in her car in the middle of flooding water

The police received a call and rushed to the scene tp rescue the 82-year-old granny

They removed all the gear they had on and swam in the flooding water to release the lady from her car

Three police officers in Michigan have become an overnight sensation after helping an old lady who was trapped in her car.

The police dropped everything they had on them and swam in the flooding water to rescue the lady. Photo: Fox 2 Detroit.

YEN.com.gh has learnt the cops from Clinton Township overcame all challenges to rescue the old lady.

Fox 2 Detroit reported that the cops swam through floodwaters on Saturday, June 26, to get to the lady's car which had been swept by floods over the road she was driving on.

Further reports indicate the 82-year-old woman was trapped in her car and it was being swept off the road.

Police confirmed that they received a call at around 8 am that a driver was in distress on Millar Road.

The officers noted that the car was mostly submerged and sinking as the water levels continued to rise when they arrived at the scene.

Acting fast, the three officers could not wait any longer as they removed all the gear they had on and jumped into the water.

They swam through the flooding water and pulled the old lady from her car before it was completely covered by water.

The officers were more than glad to find the woman alert and conscious.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital for observation and treatment.

This came even as residents of Macomb County experienced heavy rains on Friday night, all through Saturday morning.

