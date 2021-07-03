A young loverboy got many talking as he showered gift on his girlfriend who is dressed in school uniform

The young man caused a scene and stunned the young girl as he got her a new SUV car in a skit that has gone viral

Social media users marvelled at the gift with many wondering what the reaction of the girl's parents would be

Meanwhile, the video is a comedy skit by a budding Instagram sensation with an IG name @debbydickson_

In a viral near-perfect comedy skit, a young loverboy took his love for his lover to a whole new height.

The video showed the young man surprising his girlfriend with a brand new SUV car as a gift.

The young girl expressed shock at the car gift Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @gossipboyz1

The perfectly shot video is owned by a budding Instagram sensation with an IG name @debbydickson_ and shared by @gossipboyz1.

Legit.ng notes that many people believe the video is real with a number of social media slamming the girl and her "boyfriend" who bought the car for her.

Many slammed the gift to the young girl

Many people thought the girl was too young to ride or own a car and slammed the eman for the gift. Others wondered how the girl's parents would take the gift.

@allenstate wrote:

"Wats the meaning of this?? Westin she go tell her papa for house?"

@tayocongaafrica reacted:

"Abeg if na play make you stop am JSS1 ???? I trust African parent."

@sommie_boo commented:

"Ooo I Dey 300level I can change school if that’s the problem."

@desmondfakinola66 remarked:

"Growing up in a home where you need to give account of how you got a biro versus now is a disaster!"

@jim.injana said:

"Dating a JSS1 is even a child abuse and a defilement."

Man stuns his girlfriend of 4 years with new car

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that a Nigerian man had gifted his girlfriend of 4 years a brand new car.

According to the caring boyfriend, he knows the lady would prefer an engagement ring but he is all out to dazzle him with the car gift.

He wrote on Instagram:

"Not many people are lucky enough to find their soul mate, till this day I don’t know what I did right to deserve you.

"You are an angel, my angel, you have been with me even when I didn’t deserve you… This is for bringing so much joy into my life for the past 4 years. I know you would prefer a ring but lets start with this… I love you cheey. Always will.”

