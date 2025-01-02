West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has donated to the less privileged on New Year's Day

The Ghana international gave back to society to mark the start of the 2025 year after a good end to 2024

Kudus enjoyed an outstanding first season in the English Premier League after joining West Ham from Ajax

Mohammed Kudus has made donations to the Teshie Orphanage and Rahman Home of Humanity in Accra.

The Ghana and West Ham United star began the new year by putting a smile on the faces of the less privileged.

Kudus, who is in England with his club West Ham United, donated several items through his team on Wednesday, to mark the start of the year.

In photos shared on social media, the team donated food staples like rice, spaghetti, and cooking oil. He also provided Beverages such as soft drinks and bottled water, as well as toiletries.

The West Ham United attacking midfielder is known for his contribution to society and this is one of many activities the Ghana star has been involved in.

Meanwhile, the former Ajax player has rediscovered his form after a slow start to the season in England, where he missed five games through suspension.

The in-demand midfielder has netted three goals and delivered an assist in 13 appearances for the Hammers in the Premier League this season. The 24-year-old is on the radar of several clubs following the opening of the winter transfer window.

Kudus was named in the Team of the Year at the 2024 Africa Player of the Year Awards in Morocco in December.

Arsenal urged to sign Kudus

Former Arsenal player Adrian Clarke has charged the club to sign the Ghana international in the January transfer window.

Clarke believes the West Ham United forward is a perfect replacement for Bukayo Saka, who is out with an injury. The England forward is expected to be out for two to three months.

"Mohammed Kudus is a player that Arsenal have had a long-term interest in," he told talkSports, as quoted by the Mirror.

"He is a perfect Bukayo Saka replacement who can also do a job up front. Wonderful traveller with the ball at his feet. Could Arsenal test West Ham United’s resolve with a with an offer this month?"

Kudus joined the Hammers from Dutch giants Ajax in the summer of 2023 and has since been a key figure at the London club.

Last season, Kudus scored fourteen goals and added six assists in a high-flying first campaign.

Kudus confident of West Ham's bounce back

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus remains positive about West Ham's campaign after a slow start.

The Hammers have struggled to maintain their form under manager Julen Lopetegui, who has come under intense scrutiny.

Kudus scored an important goal to salvage a point for West Ham in their match against Brighton last month. Since returning from suspension, Kudus has made four appearances, scoring a goal and delivering an assist.

