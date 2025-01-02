Ghanaian musician Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly called S3fa, looked terrific in a lace gown over the weekend at her friend's wedding

S3fa impressed fashion lovers and her Instagram followers with her trendy ensemble and matching shoes

Some social media users have commented on S3fa's ethereal look and matching turban on Facebook

Ghanaian musician Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly called S3fa, was the centre of attention at a friend's wedding with her classy corset dress over the weekend.

The beautiful bridesmaid stole the show among the other bridal squad in her deep-plunge lace gown, which showed off her skin.

Ghanaian musician S3fa turns heads with her lace gown at her friend's wedding. Photo credit: @s3fa.

Source: Instagram

S3fa looked effortlessly chic in a matching green turban, which elevated her look. She wore heavy makeup and blush, which made her glow.

The style influencer accessorised her look with expensive silver earrings and a bracelet paired with her clutch purse.

Celebrity model S3fa completed her look with open-toe green high heels as she posed elegantly for the photoshoot.

S3fa looks splendid in a green gown

Ghanaian actress and fashion entrepreneur Salma Mumin has commented on Sefa's gorgeous outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Salmamumin stated:

"Happy New Year, darling."

ayigbe_treasure stated:

"@s3fa_gh 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

issabella_agbo stated:

"Gorgeous woman 😍."

showbiz_blogger stated:

"Mi Amor🫶."

pee_nyce stated:

"My dream woman that I no lie ❤️🔥🔥🙌."

1st_sonofgod stated:

"My love❤."

quekuh_themodel stated:

"Queen 👑❤️ of the South in deed 😄. Beauty with brain and purpose plus vocals 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉."

omarphestival stated:

"Happy New Year 🎈 ❤️❤️❤️."

kwakumodel_ stated:

"SOLID💕⚜️."

huzaif_capalot stated:

"My celebrity crush 😻 ❤️."

marison324 stated:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Shake it."

brah_kofi stated:

"Santa baby❤️🥂🎄."

jerryquaku stated:

"Merry Christmas sweetie ❤️🤍😍😍."

hughes_jrr stated:

"kaish 🥰🥰🥰."

ernestkasare stated:

"That is hot baby girl I just love this girl so."

chrishempherd stated:

"Pampee at the top."

Cityward stated:

"The last slide😍."

iamgold79 stated:

"Happy New Year 🎆."

orphicialuke stated:

"Moi Gh Crush😍🔥."

Check out the photos below:

S3fa slays in a short red dress

Female singer S3fa entertained the crowd with her impeccable dance moves and performances at the 2024 December concerts.

She was photographed wearing a red long-sleeve corset dress and gold strappy high heels. S3fa looked like a Barbie doll in a center-parted frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup while flaunting her stylish purse.

Check out the photos below:

S3fa rocks a daring yellow lace gown

Ghanaian Afrobeats singer S3fa made headlines with her look at an Audiomack Africa event in a daring ensemble.

She showed skin in a yellow lace corseted gown that flaunted her voluptuous figure as she posed for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

S3fa rocks a two-piece outfit in the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician S3fa who took over the streets of New York with her classy street-style.

The 2022 Vodafone Afrobeats Song of the year winner, S3fa looked sporty in a stylish striped shirt and matching short skirt as she flaunted her smooth legs.

Some social media users have commented on S3fa flawless ensemble and designer high heels on Instagram,.

Source: YEN.com.gh