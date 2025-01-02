Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has opened up on the treatment he has received from Ghanaians

The former Ghana international disclosed that he was unfairly treatment during his time as captain of the Black Stars

Gyan retired from football in 2023 and has since been involved in a series of activities including philanthropic work

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan broke down in tears as he lamented about his time as captain of the Black Stars.

The former Black Stars captain from the leader of the Ghana national team from 2013 to 2019 before he handed over to Andre Ayew.

Gyan qualified the Black Stars for the World Cup in 2014 and was also captain of the team as the Black Stars reached the final of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, losing to Ivory Coast.

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has opened up on the treatment he has received from Ghanaians as captain. Photo: Issouf Sanogo Twitter/ @ASAMOAH_GYAN3.

Source: Getty Images

However, just before the start of the 2019 Nations Cup in Egypt, Gyan was replaced as captain by Ayew.

In an Instagram Live session, an emotional Gyan bemoaned the treatment he received from Ghanaians and some journalists, who did everything to mar his reputation.

"In my time as captain of the national team, I was alone. I only deliver on the field," he stated in the video.

"The people I helped in the team turned their backs on me, and we all saw how they started leaving the team one by one.

"I remember when I reached a milestone after scoring my 50th goal, Ghanaians were debating over my photo on the captain's band and not my achievement. It is sad.

"It is like the media conspired against me, and everyone just said what they wanted. Some of them will say all sorts of things on camera, but when they see you, they pretend like they like you," he added.

Gyan likens himself to Shatta Wale

The former Ghana captain went on in the explosive rant to liken himself to controversial Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale.

"I am like Shatta Wale. People see us as controversial but like us because we tell the truth. Me and Shatta Wale are linked. I've known him for long," he said.

"Even when issues about my marriage came out, the manner in which Ghanaians reacted was bad. Meanwhile, those same people will tell you how good I was with them. When I come into your life, it is a blessing, and when I leave, it is like a curse.

“There are evil people in this country; that’s why we can’t win anything because of these people. They have tarnished Ghana’s reputation with dirt.”

Gyan represented Ghana 107 times, scoring 51 goals for the country, per Transfermarkt.

Gyan tells Ghanaians to support Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has called on Ghanaians to support the incoming NDC government.

The National Democratic Congress were declared winners of the December 7 election after securing 56% of the votes. John Mahama will assume office as president on January 27, 2024.

In a video reaction on the election, Gyan took to social media to urge Ghanaians to support the Mahama-led government for the country to succeed. He also advised Ghanaians to change their attitudes, which have plunged the country into tough times.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh