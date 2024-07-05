Nana Ama McBrown has shared a heart-warming moment between her and Baby Maxin online

In the video, Baby Maxin confessed her love for Nana Ama McBrown with a profound statement

The video gained significant traction online as fans shared their admiration for the five year old child

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has warmed hearts after a recent conversation with her daughter popped up online.

The five-year-old baby girl has fast become a star following in her mum's remarkable footprints.

Fans couldn't hide their excitement after watching the brief heart to heart conversation between Maxin and McBrown.

Baby Maxin empathises with her mum

Nana Ama McBrown has been the target of several criticisms about her body and beauty.

Recently, the media personality lashed out to defend herself amidst criticisms about her age as fans compared her to Pascaline Edwards.

While supervising Baby Maxin to have her snack, the five-year-old told her mum,

"Mummy, no matter the way you are, you are still beautiful."

The message instantly brightened Nana Ama McBrown's mood, forcing her to bless Baby Maxin, her first child with her husband.

Fans react to Baby Maxin's message to her mum

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Baby Maxin's video.

Animah Harriette said:

then nothing can stop your mum becux even children knows our legend is beautiful

Mashonda Gyamfa wrote:

awwwww goosebumps all over my body......this is soo consoling n emotional

Yaa Megga506 remarked:

Adorable child awww . You’re also beautiful baby Maxin

Vee noted:

After hearing this what else will she wish for

nanaadwoagyeduwa added:

Mummy the matter the way you are, you are still beautiful

Nana Ama McBrown unfazed about divorce rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown had shared introspective thoughts about her ability to withstand public criticism, attributing her resilience to God.

In a Snapchat post, McBrown revealed that she often ponders how she was created, suggesting that her capacity to remain unaffected by negativity sets her apart.

Nana Ama McBrown, who hails from Kwadaso, expressed gratitude for her achievements, including owning a house and a car.

