Asamoah Gyan, in a video, compared himself to Shatta Wale as he ranted in an emotional Instagram live session with fans

The former footballer said he and the SM boss are both misunderstood by Ghanaians, even though they speak the truth

Asamoah Gyan claimed that the natural traits he and Shatta Wale possess have made it difficult for people to sabotage them

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan compared himself to dancehall musician Shatta Wale in an emotional social media rant.

The legendary Sunderland striker held a live Instagram session to air his frustration about the mistreatment he received from Ghanaians and journalists during and after his football career.

Asamoah Gyan fumed as he spoke about the attempts by many individuals to create issues between himself and his Black Stars captain successor, Andre Dede Ayew.

The former Ghanaian footballer accused the local media of creating an agenda to downplay his remarkable achievements in the Senior national team.

Asamoah Gyan compares himself to Shatta Wale

During his Instagram live session, Asamoah Gyan compared himself to Shatta Wale, claiming they are both misunderstood and seen as 'controversial' by many critics in Ghana.

The former Black Stars captain said he had a close relationship with the dancehall musician and that they both speak the truth.

He said:

"I am like Shatta Wale. People see us as controversial but like us because we tell the truth. Me and Shatta Wale are linked. I've known him for long."

Asamoah Gyan noted that just like Shatta Wale, he humbly acknowledges and respects veterans and colleagues he surpassed during his football career whenever he sees them in public.

The retired footballer said his colleagues do not reciprocate the respect he accords them and try to demean him.

He said:

"I have achieved more than some of my colleagues, but when I see them, I respect them. But because I respect them, they think they can command me around. I will let you know I have achieved more than you. It is the respect I have for you. That is how Shatta Wale is. When Shatta Wale sees Reggie (Rockstone) and the people ahead of him, he will bow down. It doesn't mean he is stupid. He will insult the same people if they say disrespectful things about him.

Asamoah Gyan added that he and Shatta Wale were born with the natural gift of voicing their displeasure on issues and that people who have tried to sabotage them have all failed.

Below is the video of Asamoah Gyan comparing himself to Shatta Wale:

Asamoah Gyan's rants trigger reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@AtoKwamena1230 said:

"He vex o🤣."

@shattadisciple commented:

"He really vex oo. Abi ein classmate be Wale. He no go make you attack am."

@Wilsonstoro1 said:

"As long as you let Funny Face get closer to my best striker of all time, this is what we will continue to see. He needs advice. You won't see Kwame Despite and co doing this."

@sadboyskery commented:

"I’m even emotional."

@till_lsn said:

"Na who make legend bore like that😂?"

