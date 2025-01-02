Twene Jonas Purchases Brand New Expensive RedMagic Gaming Phone, Brags About Its Features
- Twene Jonas, in a video, flaunted a brand new expensive RedMagic 10 Pro gaming smartphone he had purchased
- The social commentator bragged about the gaming phone's unique features, including a Snapdragon 8 elite processor
- Per information on the internet, Twene Jonas' 2024-released RedMagic 10 Pro costs between $669.36 and $799.00
Controversial US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas flaunted his latest expensive acquisition on social media.
In recent years, the social media personality, who has gained prominence for being vocal about political issues in Ghana has shown off numerous impressive assets he owns and a lavish lifestyle to convince Ghanaians about the benefits of relocating abroad for greener pastures.
Twene Jonas purchases new expensive gaming phone
Twene Jonas took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself flaunting the new, expensive gaming smartphone he had acquired in his US apartment.
In the video, the social commentator beamed with excitement as he carefully unboxed the new RedMagic 10 Pro gaming smartphone and his expensive Alienware Gaming laptop.
In a blue gaming chair, Twene Jonas opened up about some popular games he owned on his laptop, including Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V), Star Wars and Tomb Raider.
The social media commentator bragged about the RedMagic 10 Pro gaming phone and its unique features, including its multiple cameras, flashlight, liquid metal cooling system, and powerful Snapdragon 8 elite processor, also found in laptops.
Twene Jonas also showcased the phone's additional cooling case found in the box, which he claimed was the most expensive in the world.
In the caption of his TikTok post, Twene Jonas wrote:
"Replying to @Marifa Mubarak, there we go abom😂. Where’s Fameye? Anyways, I am just chilling in my luxury house with the gaming phone and gaming laptop."
Per checks on the internet, the RedMagic 10 Pro gaming smartphone was globally launched on December 3, 2024, and costs between $669.36 and $799.00.
Below is the video of Twene Jonas flaunting his new gaming smartphone:
Twene Jonas' video stirs reactions
The video of Twene Jonas flaunting his recently-purchased RedMagic 10 Pro gaming smartphone triggered mixed reactions from fans, who thronged to the comments section of his post. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments.
Apasco commented:
"I am using the same. It's very powerful 🔥🔥🔥💯."
Phinehas don said:
"It is very beautiful. If you don't have a woman in your life, it is sometimes good because chilling nkoaaa."
Target Moni commented:
"Settings man."
Paulgee said:
"Powerful machine ever 🥰🥰🥰."
STRAWBERRY233 commented:
"When are you coming to Ghana? Twene Jonas, we need you to meet Bawunia face to face or what do you think 😏?."
Noobslave said:
"😂 Tom rider 😂😂😂Eei twene. Red magic 10 🥰."
Snapdragon commented:
"As a gamer, that is a very powerful phone. Congrats."
richexbless said:
"You get an alien machine and you are here joking. Carry give us in Ghana, we go show you the use of it 🥹."
Twene Jonas buys M4 Max MacBook Pro
YEN.com.gh also reported that Twene Jonas displayed a new M4 Max MacBook Pro laptop he purchased.
The social commentator detailed the expensive laptop's numerous unique features as he unboxed it.
Twene Jonas bragged about the laptop's price, explaining how it could help secure a house in Ghana.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
