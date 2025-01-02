President-elect John Dramani Mahama has emphasised the need for all political parties that participated in the 2024 general elections to unite and work towards Ghana’s transformation.

In an address to congregants of the Sanctuary of Wind and Fire Assemblies of God Church in Tamale on December 31, 2024, during the all-night service, he stated that the country's current economic challenges can only be fully addressed if there is national unity and collective action.

He noted that to move forward, Ghanaians would have to eschew their differences, embrace one another, and work together for the common good.

He also urged his future appointees to remain grounded as they prepare to assume leadership and manage the state's affairs.

Mahama noted a need for spiritual renewal and faith as Ghanaians embraced the new year.

He said that with the campaign and election being over it was time for the real work to begin.

He urged Ghanaians to pray and fast for a successful year ahead as his incoming government works to reclaim Ghana’s spot as the Black Star of Africa.

Source: YEN.com.gh