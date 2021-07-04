- Students of Unity and University Halls clashed on Sunday morning

- The fight was a disagreement over vetting of SRC aspirants

- Calm has been restored on campus as police scout the area for hooligans

Some students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology are injured following some misunderstanding between Unity and University Halls early Sunday morning.

KNUST: Students brutalized, property vandalized in Conti-Kantanga clash

Source: Original

School properties within the Great Hall were destroyed by the students. The incident is believed to have started due to disagreement over vetting for Student Representative Council aspirants.

A student who forms part of the management council of Kantanka Hall explained how serious the situation went with the looting of school property.

“ The ‘Katangees’ arrived, there was some sort of confusion between them and the Continentals. One gentleman believed to be part of the management team of an aspirant from Conti was preventing the ‘Katangees’ from entering the Hall. This caused the first chaos between the two sides,” He explained.

Meanwhile, security has been deployed to campus as calm is said to have been restored.

In other stories.

The Coronavirus Pandemic has grounded millions of International Students from exploring their dreams to study in the United States.

In Ghana, tens of students who got admission to their various colleges of study in the U.S. have had to either defer their course or risk losing their scholarships and study grants.

With Ghanaian students beginning their US programs in 2021, they must obtain a Student Visa from the US embassy within 120 days before their program starts. But as it stands, consulates are operating with limited staff.

“US consulates are horribly backlogged. Majority of consulates are processing visas but not fast enough to get students here in time,” Jula Gelatt, Senior Policy Analyst at the Migration Policy Institute revealed.

The same challenge lies with the 2021/2022 visa lottery winners who are also yet to be interviewed by the US Embassy or Consulate. Many on social media have inquired of when their appointment will be scheduled by are yet to get any response.

Meanwhile, a State Department spokesperson has stated that efforts are being made to address the situation.

“We are making significant efforts with constrained resources to return to pre-pandemic workload levels,” he explained.

Source: Yen Ghana